How I sold my properties to produce ‘Jagun Jagun’ – Femi Adebayo

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has revealed the financial challenges he faced during the production of his latest movie, ‘Jagun Jagun.’

In a recent interview, Femi Adebayo said he used the proceeds from his previous movie ‘Agbeshinkole’, and sold some of his properties to finance ‘Jagun Jagun’.

He said the new movie, which premiered on Netflix on August 10, gulped billions of naira.

Femi Adebayo is the son of Adebayo Salami, a veteran actor popularly known as Oga Bello.

The actor has been featured in several Nollywood movies including ‘Owo Blow’, ‘Apaadi’, ‘Ayitale’, ‘Makalik’ and ‘Survival of Jelili’.

He said, “Jagun Jagun is a multi-billion-naira project and I cannot say the exact amount I spent on shooting it.

“I used the proceeds of Agbeshinkole to produce Jagun Jagun. I was working on it not getting funded by finance houses and individuals.

“At a point, I was out of finance and because I had faith that the project would work, I sold my properties.”

