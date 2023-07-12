Pastor Bags 2 Years Jail Term For Theft In Ondo

Friday Okeneji, a presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ona Iwa-Mimo, Iwaro Oka Akoko, in Ondo State, has been jailed for two years.…

Friday Okeneji, a presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ona Iwa-Mimo, Iwaro Oka Akoko, in Ondo State, has been jailed for two years.

Okeneji was convicted on Wednesday by the Chief Magistrates Court sitting at Oke Eda in Akure after he unlawfully broke into a chemical shop and stole substances worth N130,000.

The convict committed the offence on July 2, 2023, at Iwaro Oka Akoko.

Appearing before the court, the cleric pleaded guilty to two offences read before him by the court.

He confessed that he committed the offences intending to use the proceeds of the stolen goods to pay for his mother’s burial slated for August.

Damilola Sekoni, the Magistrate, who convicted Pastor Okeneji on a two-count charge, said that the prison term would be run concurrently with an option of N100,000.

Sekoni, however, advised the convict to turn a new leaf and imbibe the true virtues of a Christian while serving his jail term.

