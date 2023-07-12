‘Kidnappers’ struck dead in Kwara

Three suspected kidnappers have been killed by a thunder strike in Oro Ago, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state. In a one-minute, seconds video…

Three suspected kidnappers have been killed by a thunder strike in Oro Ago, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

In a one-minute, seconds video of the incident, the corpses of the victims were seen burnt beyond recognition with flies buzzing over them.

A voice in the short video clip said, “We’re members of the vigilance team in Igbomina. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area has yielded fruits.

“Thunder strike struck three suspected kidnappers. God will continue to make us successful against the evil doers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God” the voice added.

Locals claimed the victims were members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who operated in Iwo, Isin local government area of Kwara State two weeks ago.

A local chief was killed by a stray bullet during the incident while the chairman of CAN in the community was kidnapped.

Another video clip recorded by the vigilantes showed some herders, said to be relations of the victims of the thunder strike, bemoaning their loss.

They ascribed the incident to an act of God, saying that the thunder strike was from God and can never be man-made.

A member of the Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), a sociocultural organisation of indigenes of the area who preferred not to be named, confirmed the incident, saying members of the vigilante team in the area briefed the ODU on the development.

The chairman of the vigilantes in Ekiti local government area, Mr Shina Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a chat with our correspondent on Wednesday.

Speaking on the incident, the state Police commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said the command and its men had already commenced investigation into the development.

The Police boss said that veracity of the incident would be ascertained after diligent investigation.

