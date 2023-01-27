Passengers stranded as train derails in Abuja

Less than a week after an Itakpe-Warri train derailed in Kogi, another train on Friday derailed in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The Abuja-Kaduna Train Service,…

Less than a week after an Itakpe-Warri train derailed in Kogi, another train on Friday derailed in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, it was gathered, derailed at Kubwa on Friday afternoon leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The immediate cause of the derailment was not known as of press time but many passengers were seen wondering around the derailed train.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria confirmed the incident.

However, he was just trying to obtain information on the incident.

It would be recalled that an Itakpe-Warri train had on Sunday derailed in a Kogi forest though the 143 passengers were safely evacuated.

The NRC later shut down the train service while repair work commenced immediately.

The Corporation said it suspected vandalism as the cause of the derailment while investigation is ongoing.