Pass bill on Disability Trust Fund, commission charges NASS

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has urged the National Assembly to pass the bill for the establishment of the Disability Trust Fund.

Dr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary, made the appeal during a two-day sensitisation of stakeholders on Disability Accessibility Regulations held on Thursday in Abuja.

Organised by the NCPWD in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme, the event aimed to highlight the significance of the fund in implementing disability-inclusive programmes and interventions.

Lalu stressed that the fund would facilitate support for states yet to adopt the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018, and encourage them to enforce disability accessibility regulations.

“Most of the states have domesticated the disability law. Some even established agencies for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), but ensuring disability inclusion and accessibility for PwDs is capital intensive.

“In fact, some states have established disability institutions, but our interest in the Disability Trust Fund is to raise funds to support states that are yet to domesticate the Act to do so,” he added.