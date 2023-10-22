✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 40-year-old Madrid, Spain-based ‘businessman’, Sherif Egbo Ally at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 40-year-old Madrid, Spain-based ‘businessman’, Sherif Egbo Ally at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja while attempting to board an Air France flight to Paris, France after they discovered he ingested illicit drugs.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in a statement that Egbo was arrested on Saturday 14th October after a body scanner revealed he had wraps of illicit drugs in his stomach. The suspect was subsequently placed under observation at the agency’s exhibit recovery room where he excreted 93 pellets of heroin weighing 2.222kgs.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed he works at a chicken hatchery farm in Madrid, Spain and also into drug trafficking business,” Babafemi said.

Meanwhile, in the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO imports shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos on Monday 16th October seized a consignment of 10 cartons containing 500,000 pills of tramadol 225mg branded as tapentadol.

 Kaduna shut school over student’s death, principal, vice principal in custody

Baba-Ahmed wins 2023 IBB Ladies Close Championship

The cargo, which was shipped from India through Qatar Airways with airwaybill number MAWB 319-01227236 was purported to be a transit cargo to Monrovia, Liberia.

However, the lid was blown open through partnership and real-time intelligence sharing mechanisms between NDLEA and its Liberian counterpart. 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: