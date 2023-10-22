Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 40-year-old Madrid, Spain-based ‘businessman’, Sherif Egbo Ally at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 40-year-old Madrid, Spain-based ‘businessman’, Sherif Egbo Ally at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja while attempting to board an Air France flight to Paris, France after they discovered he ingested illicit drugs.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in a statement that Egbo was arrested on Saturday 14th October after a body scanner revealed he had wraps of illicit drugs in his stomach. The suspect was subsequently placed under observation at the agency’s exhibit recovery room where he excreted 93 pellets of heroin weighing 2.222kgs.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed he works at a chicken hatchery farm in Madrid, Spain and also into drug trafficking business,” Babafemi said.

Meanwhile, in the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO imports shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos on Monday 16th October seized a consignment of 10 cartons containing 500,000 pills of tramadol 225mg branded as tapentadol.

The cargo, which was shipped from India through Qatar Airways with airwaybill number MAWB 319-01227236 was purported to be a transit cargo to Monrovia, Liberia.

However, the lid was blown open through partnership and real-time intelligence sharing mechanisms between NDLEA and its Liberian counterpart.

