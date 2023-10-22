Baba-Ahmed wins 2023 IBB Ladies Close Championship

Zulaiha Baba-Ahmed, an architect, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Ladies Close Golf Championship.

The event which started on Thursday came to a climax on Saturday with the Governor of Osun State, Sen Ademola Adeleke, closing the event.

Baba-Ahmed rounded off the two-day competition having scored 236 gross and netted 148 to outplay others to emerge the 2023 Ladies Close champions.

Baba-Ahmed described her success as surprising, saying she only participated to enjoy herself.

“I started playing two years ago. This championship, my intention was just to play the game and enjoy myself but when the game started, on the first day, I saw myself among the leaders.

“At the beginning, I was not doing well but later I was just swinging well. I was surprised that I emerged the overall winner,” she said.

Baba-Ahmed went home with a prestigious trophy, N50,000 for shopping and a return ticket from Abuja to any state in Nigeria.

In the category Handicap One to 28, Past Lady Captain, Grace Ihonvbere, a handicap 24 golfer, grossed 173 and netted 149 to lead the pack while BK Sunita won the Handicap 29 to 54 category.

Former Kogi State First Lady, Halima Wada, emerged winner of the Ladies’ Veteran, while Senator Nkechi Nwaogu won the Ladies’ Super Veteran.

Among the 80 men who played as Guest was Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who won the prize of Nearest to the pin.

Osun State Governor commended the Club for its leading role in the development of the game of golf in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria should not take a back seat as far as the game is concerned, saying that it could help the country’s economy through earning foreign currency by players.

While saluting the Governor, for honoring their invitation, the Chairman, IBB International Golf and Country Club Board of Trustees, General (Rtd) IBM Haruna, offered Senator Adeleke, a full membership of the club.

Lady Captain, Folashade Olateju described this year’s event as memorable particularly the presence of personalities who competed during the championship and those who graced the presentation of trophies.