Parents lament as pupils sit on floor in FCT school

Parents have expressed concern over the learning condition of pupils of the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Pachuwa community in Abaji Area Council…

Parents have expressed concern over the learning condition of pupils of the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Pachuwa community in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

Some parents who spoke with our reporter decried the lack of infrastructure: instructional materials like desks and chairs, and dilapidated classrooms.

They said pupils of the school sit on the bare floor inside the classroom to take lessons due to lack of desks and chairs.

Saidu Ibrahim, a parent, said, “The entire classrooms are in a dilapidated state. Children sit on the floor to write inside the classrooms due to the lack of desks and chairs.”

He added that pupils were sent home whenever it rained due to the dilapidated classrooms.

A teacher in the school, Abdullahi Tanimu, said the school had a total population of 125, but that it was without desks, chairs and other learning materials.

While noting that the head teacher and PTA complained severally to the authorities, he also appealed to the authorities of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) to come to the aid of the school.

No official of the LEA in the council was willing to speak on the issue.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...