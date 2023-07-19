Kwara PDP scribe resigns days after youth leader’s outburst against Saraki

The Secretary of the PDP in Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Lawal, on Tuesday, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the leadership of the party…

The Secretary of the PDP in Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Lawal, on Tuesday, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the leadership of the party citing personal reasons.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Prince Tunji Moronfoye, the party acknowledged the resignation.

The statement reads in part: “We have been notified and received the resignation letter of Alhaji Razaq Lawal as the state secretary of the party. We all appreciate his services and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The development was coming a few days after the PDP set up a disciplinary committee to look into the action of its state Youth Leader, Prince Haliru Mahmoud Dantsoho, over his video outburst against a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Dantsoho in the viral video called for accountability over the campaign funds for the 2023 presidential election in the state.

