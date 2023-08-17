Palliatives: Shettima chairs NEC meeting 

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently chairing the monthly statutory meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Membership of NEC includes the governors of the 36 states of the federation, Ministers of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Finance, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) among others.

Daily Trust reports that today’s meeting is expected to consider varying issues, including the federation’s financial status, general issues, especially the deployment of palliatives aimed at cushioning the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Among governors attending the meeting are Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahya (Gombe) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).