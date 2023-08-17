UPDATED: Drama As Emefiele Dodges Camera In Court

Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), avoided the camera when he arrived at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court…

Emefiele, who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest after President Bola Tinubu suspended him on June 9, exchanged pleasantries with his team of lawyers in court.

When operatives of the secret police brought him to the court, journalists were not allowed to freely take pictures and capture him on camera as the defendant’s lawyers also shielded him.

Daily Trust had reported how the Federal Government withdrew the illegal possession of firearms charge it filed against suspended CBN governor and filed fresh charges.

I have no sympathy for Emefiele – Chidi Odinkalu

Stock market soars first trading day after Emefiele’s suspension

One of the counts against Emefiele is “conferring unlawful advantages”. He was also accused of engaging in conspiracy and procurement fraud, among others.

Below are pictures of Emefiele in court on Thursday: Photos: Onyekachukwu Obi

