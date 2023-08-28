Palliative: Adamawa gov’t buys 10 buses for N1,06 bn

Adamawa government has procured 10 buses worth N1,060 billion to address the cost of transportation as a result of fuel subsidy removal. Alhaji Auwal Tukur,…

Adamawa government has procured 10 buses worth N1,060 billion to address the cost of transportation as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

Alhaji Auwal Tukur, Chairman, Palliative Coordination and Distribution Committee, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Yola on Monday, said that each bus cost about N106 million.

Tukur, who is the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said the buses would help to address the challenges faced by civil servants, students and the general public in the payment of transportation fares.

According to him, the buses will be on the road immediately after setting up the maintenance office.

He confirmed that the state government received N2 billion out of the N5 billion earlier proposed for each state by the Federal Government.

The Chairman said for the food items, the state government would distribute rice and maize at subsidize prices to citizens.

According to him, the government purchased 50 trucks of rice for distribution ward-by-ward across 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the items would be packaged into 25kg-branded bags in order to reduce incidents of selling them in the market, adding, “we are hoping to get the delivery by Tuesday.

“The rice and maize will sell at subsidized prices with a minimum of 50 per cent subsidy,” he said. (NAN)

