NURTW Raises Alarm Over Plot To Attack Its National Secretariat

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has raised fresh alarm over a plot by some persons to stage a protest at the National Secretariat of the union located in Garki 2, Abuja.

The union said the group wanted to hide under the guise of staging a protest against the just concluded 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of the union which was held in Lafia Nasarawa State on Wednesday August 23rd 2023 to cause crisis and unleash mayhem on FCT residents.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the President of the Union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukwudi Monday in Abuja.

The statement noted that they have it on good authority that the group had already imported thugs to perfect their plans and invade the National Secretariat on Monday, August 28.

NURTW described the planned protest as a campaign of calumny against the leadership of the union aimed at causing confusion and foment trouble.

The statement however, warned that NURTW would not condone any act of lawlessness by the disgruntled element and that the union had notified the police and other relevant security agencies of the planned actions of the group.

The statement read: “The National Union of Road Transport Workers have uncovered the plot to attack the National Secretariat of the union in Garki 2 and cause breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ).

“We learnt that their plan is to disguise as aggrieved members of the union and stage a violent protest in order to perpetrate their nefarious activities and attack people in the FCT and destroy property at the secretariat.

“They have mobilized some thugs and hoodlums into Abuja and held a meeting at a hotel in Wuye on Saturday.

“We are using this medium to alert the general public to watch out. These people are not our members, they just want to cause violence in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ). We are using this medium to call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and prevent the breakdown of law and order,” the statement said.

