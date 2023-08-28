Tribunal: Kano APC declare fasting, prayers for victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have directed its members to observe fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention to attain victory in…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have directed its members to observe fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention to attain victory in the governorship election petition tribunal.

The Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina told Daily Trust on Monday that sequel to directives by the party, a majority of their supporters have already commenced their fasting while offering prayers at various wards and local government areas.

Daily Trust reports that the development is coming barely 48 hours after the party’s main rival in the state, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) also held a prayer session on Saturday seeking victory from God on the outcome of the much-anticipated judgement as well for peace and tranquillity in the state.

Sarina said, “As you know, we are democrats and we don’t believe in chaotic procession or anything that will look like a cult.

“Looking at the economic situation in the country, we advised, not mandated anyone who can afford to observe the fasting to fast and many are doing it today (Monday).”

He added that the prayer session was decentralized at ward levels and local government levels so as to have control and avoid any unwarranted circumstances.

“The prayer sessions are being held at the ward level, local Government levels and in our campaign offices across the state. We don’t want a situation where we will suffer individuals. We want it to be peaceful and orderly. I am also travelling to my village to join them today (Monday). We will break the fast there and pray,” he concluded.

Daily Trust reports that the polity in Kano State has been heated up since an alarm was raised by an Election Petition Tribunal Judge, Flora Azinge that some lawyers were allegedly bribing or making attempts to bribe members of the election petitions tribunal on behalf of their clients, with these leading to accusations and counter-accusations between the APC and the NNPP in the state.

