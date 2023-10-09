✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
International

Russia to work with Arab League to ‘stop bloodshed’ in Israel, Gaza

Moscow and the Arab League will work to “stop the bloodshed” in Israel and Gaza, the Russian foreign minister said Monday as he met the…

A member of the Israeli security forces stands near burning cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. – Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip at dawn as militants from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, with at least one person killed, the army and medics said. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Moscow and the Arab League will work to “stop the bloodshed” in Israel and Gaza, the Russian foreign minister said Monday as he met the group’s chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Aboul Gheit was in Moscow for talks after the massive assault on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

“I am sure that Russia and the Arab League (will cooperate) above all else to stop the bloodshed,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov said it was necessary to “urgently stop clashes, solve the problem with civilians… and establish a reason why there is no solution (to the Israel-Palestinian conflict).”

He said Moscow and the Arab League will also work “with those countries that are interested in establishing lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, said he condemned “the violence, but from all sides.”

“We demand the creation of political prospects and a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he said.

Russia has said it is in contact with all sides in the conflict, calling for an “immediate ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Germany said Monday it was temporarily halting development aid to the Palestinian territories as it carries out a thorough review of the financial help after Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel.

“It is being examined, that is, temporarily suspended,” said a spokeswoman from the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The aid included help for desalination projects, food security and job creation, and amounted to 125 million euros ($131 million).

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: