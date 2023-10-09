Russia to work with Arab League to ‘stop bloodshed’ in Israel, Gaza

Moscow and the Arab League will work to “stop the bloodshed” in Israel and Gaza, the Russian foreign minister said Monday as he met the…

Moscow and the Arab League will work to “stop the bloodshed” in Israel and Gaza, the Russian foreign minister said Monday as he met the group’s chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Aboul Gheit was in Moscow for talks after the massive assault on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

“I am sure that Russia and the Arab League (will cooperate) above all else to stop the bloodshed,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov said it was necessary to “urgently stop clashes, solve the problem with civilians… and establish a reason why there is no solution (to the Israel-Palestinian conflict).”

He said Moscow and the Arab League will also work “with those countries that are interested in establishing lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, said he condemned “the violence, but from all sides.”

“We demand the creation of political prospects and a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he said.

Russia has said it is in contact with all sides in the conflict, calling for an “immediate ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Germany said Monday it was temporarily halting development aid to the Palestinian territories as it carries out a thorough review of the financial help after Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel.

“It is being examined, that is, temporarily suspended,” said a spokeswoman from the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The aid included help for desalination projects, food security and job creation, and amounted to 125 million euros ($131 million).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...