Oyo monarchs’ encounter: ‘You can’t try such with an Emir’, Oluwo blasts Obasanjo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, on Saturday knocked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for ordering the traditional rulers at a function to stand up and honour him.

On Friday, Obasanjo, at the opening of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin, Oyo State, was angry that the monarchs failed to honour him when he mounted the podium to speak.

Oluwo, in a statement by his press secretary on Saturday, described Obasanjo’s display as condemnable, saying it was an affront, desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him, those royal fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed,” he said.

“Yoruba traditional institutions demand an apology for the open desecration to molest and bring down the institution. He needs to prove himself as a core Yoruba man with an apology letter. Kings are not toddlers. We are fathers. He will never dare that against the Northern Emirs.”

He said Obasanjo’s action should be a great challenge to Yoruba, most especially the royal fathers.

“This is the result when monarchs joined Ogboni confraternity and became junior to a road side mechanical engineer or carpenter. As a responsible monarch, you don’t have to join any secret society where you may be controlled by a teacher or even a herbalist.

“I trust myself and my stool. At death, there are certain things my soul will not take let alone when alive, active and kicking. I only blame the monarchs who stood in obeisance to such an ignoble and desecrating of traditional institutions from the old man. Respects should be earned not demanded.

“Traditional rulers respect their subjects too. There is a way respect is accorded to people of old age and position by monarchs. Kingship is an institution of God. As such, relating with kings requires a high sense of modesty, courtesy and respect.”

