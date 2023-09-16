Nigeria has best aviation safety record in the globe – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said the quality of investigations into air accidents, serious incidents and timely release of safety reports have contributed massively…

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said the quality of investigations into air accidents, serious incidents and timely release of safety reports have contributed massively to improved air safety in the country.

The bureau said that in the last 10 years, Nigeria’s airspace had only recorded two fatal civil air crashes, leading to the unfortunate loss of nine souls within the period.

Director-General, NSIB, Engr. Akin Olateru, who stated this in a paper presented at the 7th African Aviation Summit and Exhibition in Abuja, tagged: “Nigeria Evolving Approach to Aviation Safety and Learning from Occurrence Investigation,” declared that Nigeria has the best aviation safety record in the globe.

According to him, Nigeria is now a formidable force globally in terms of aviation safety.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the NSIB (formerly Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB) had released over 220 safety recommendations since inception. The recommendations had helped in shaping safety practices in the industry.

Olateru stated that there are plans by the bureau, in collaboration with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to review and measure the effectiveness of all safety recommendations that had been issued over the years.

He noted that this would help to monitor their implementation through the setting up of committees, stressing that this would be unveiled in 2024.

He stated that the reduction in fatal accidents and serious incidents was not achieved overnight, saying: “In the last four years, Nigeria had only one accident per year in terms of classification.”

He stated that the Bristow Helicopters crash of 2015 and Quorum Helicopters accident of 2019 were the only two civil occurrences in which fatalities were so far recorded within the period.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...