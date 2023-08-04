Oyo govt cautions protesters against violence

The Oyo State government has implored protesting civil servants in the state not to go violent, charging them to be peaceful in the course...

The Oyo State government has implored protesting civil servants in the state not to go violent, charging them to be peaceful in the course of their agitation.

This call came in the wake of the alleged attack on some civil servants, including Mr. Dare Olaniyan, a staff of the Ministry of Information and Orientation on Tuesday.

The protesting workers have been blocking the entrance to the state secretariat in the past few days as they demanded an audience with the state governor. The Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade said the prudent management of the state resources and the welfare of the workforce are reasons why many see the ongoing protest as unfair and hasty.

He said that owing two months (salary) deductions should not attract extreme reactions, when workers themselves know that other states, with larger funds are struggling to imitate Oyo State.

Prince Oyelade assured the citizens that the good relationship that exists between the NLC and the government is resilient enough to douse this tension and allow peace to reign.

