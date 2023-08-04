Civil service commission, customs parley on operations, personnel

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Dr Tukur Bello Ingawa, has assured the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of renewed...

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Dr Tukur Bello Ingawa, has assured the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of renewed partnership and support to promote good governance in the two organisations.

Ingawa gave the assurance Thursday in Abuja, when he received the acting Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on a working visit.

He said that such collaborations would promote good governance and strengthen the spirit of neighborliness existing between the two organizations.

He commended the CGC for all his efforts since he assumed office, saying succession from within in all ministries, departments and agencies of government is a good development to deepen professionalism.

Speaking earlier, the acting CGC said the two organisations had enjoyed a good working relationship which should be sustained to further promote good governance for the benefit of the citizens.

He said that the two agencies have had some disagreements being in the same complex, but that as long as he remained the CGC he would ensure that challenges facing them were addressed mutually.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...