Court orders Plateau CP to unseal LG secretariats

An area court sitting in Bukuru Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday ordered the state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, to unseal all the 17 local government secretariats in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the secretariats were sealed by the CP following the removal of the elected chairmen who are members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) by Governor Caleb Mutfuwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the secretariats were sealed in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order by party supporters.

The order of the unsealing of the secretariats, however, followed an ex parte application moved by D. P. Dusu in suit No: ACB/CV/106/2023 instituted by the Attorney-General of Plateau State against the CP, which was argued.

In his ruling, the judge, H. H. Dolnaan, also granted an interim order mandating the CP to direct his men to immediately vacate the secretariat of all the 17 local government councils to allow workers to resume duties.

The court fixed August 7 for mention and hearing of the motion on notice.

