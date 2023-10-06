Oyebanji apologises to athletes over shabby appearance at Youth Games

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has apologized to the state contingent to the just concluded National Youth Games in Asaba. Delta State,…

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has apologized to the state contingent to the just concluded National Youth Games in Asaba. Delta State, over their poor appearance during the games’ opening ceremony,

Speaking to the athletes who won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals, the governor commended them for representing the state very well.

He said “I apologise for the inappropriate behaviour of the officials of the council. As a government, we tried to provide for you, but the officials behaved inappropriately for reasons best known to them.

“As a government, we take responsibility. I apologise to all Ekiti people, to you and to your parents. I am deeply sorry. I can assure you that justice will be served appropriately.”

Oyebanji said he received over 1000 messages when the kitting scandal in Asaba broke out.

He, therefore, thanked the Commissioner for Finance, Akin Oyebode, and a special Assistant, Mary Oso, for their quick intervention.

The governor also said in line with the extant rules of the civil service, he had instructed the Head of Service, to begin necessary action to sanction anybody involved in the show of shame to serve as deterrent to others.

Oyebanji also promised to pay adequate attention to sports development in the state.

“We are going to pay special attention to sports and the vehicle we are going to use is the sports commission.

“By next year, we are going to have a functional indoor sports centre. We will work on our stadia, starting from the Ado-Ekiti stadium. The emphasis will not be on football alone, but we will go through the value chain,” he assured.

Ekiti was represented by 100 athletes and 37 officials at the 7th edition of the National Youth Games.

