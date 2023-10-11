Over N300bn property saved in first half of 2023 – Fire Service

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS) Engr Jaji Abdulganiyu, has disclosed that the Service saved property worth over 300 billion Naira from fire between…

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS) Engr Jaji Abdulganiyu, has disclosed that the Service saved property worth over 300 billion Naira from fire between January and June 2023.

He disclosed this while speaking during the Commissioning of firefighting trucks and Ford Rapid Response Vehicles at the Federal Fire Service Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday.

Six firefighting trucks and 15 Ford Rapid Response Vehicles were commissioned at the occasion.

The Controller General said the Service had revolved in recent times to meet global standards in firefighting and security as a result of the government’s support.

“Our fire statistics in the first and second quarter of 2023 is a testimony of a truly re-engineered Service. Records at the Data Repository Centre put fire calls for the period at 1, 096, lives saved 111, successful rescues at 91 and total property saved at over 300 billion Naira.

“The fire statistics reeled out will be better in the coming days, as today marks yet another important milestone in our country’s history as we are here to witness the commissioning of the state-of-the-art firefighting trucks and Ford Rapid Response Vehicles (RRV)”, he said.

Jaji said the deployment of the new equipment would position the Service for better service delivery while sending a signal to the general public of the administration’s commitment to protect lives and property.

He said the Firefighting trucks and RRVs would provide firemen ample opportunities for time-saving, professional and efficient firefighting and rescue operations across the country.

He said the Ford RRV is a vehicle that combines agility, power, and advanced technology to improve firefighting, search and rescue, and navigation, adding that it can reach fire scenes faster and easier than conventional trucks, especially in areas with difficult terrain or limited access.

On his part, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the FFS would soon play a major role in Nigeria’s development when the bill on fire and rescue service is assented to.

He said, “There is a direct correlation between sophistication, industrialization and fire service because the more you grow as an economy, the more you need to expand the coast of your fire service. Fire service is directly related to development in any nation.”

He said the country cannot continue to be nonchalant to the issues of fire, adding that: “It is time for the FFS to rise up to her responsibility which is not just about combating fire. It has to do with forecasting dangers.

“We have to migrate from the era of corrective activities to the era of being proactive which will lead us to preventive measures that can save us millions of Naira.

“Extinguishing fires, saving lives and property, rescuing people during accidents and protecting people in the event of other emergencies remained part of your responsibilities.”

