Bandits Kill Village Head, Kidnap Many in Niger

The Village Head of Zazzaga in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Mallam Usman Sarki, has been shot dead by bandits.

Daily Trust gathered that some bandits launched the attack on Zazzaga and adjoining communities Tuesday night.

Sources said unspecified number of other farmers including women were also kidnapped.

A source who pleaded anonymity said, “the attack was launched in the night on Tuesday. They shot the village Head of Zazzaga, Mallam Usman Sarki, dead and kidnapped many others. For now, we cannot give the exact number of people they took away. They also rustled many cattle belonging to us.”

Another source said, “I don’t know the number of people taken from other villages because the attack was in the night. So everybody fled to bush. But they succeeded in kidnapping many people. In Kutara, a neighbouring village to Zazzaga where I come from, seven people including women were kidnapped during the attack. That’s the only number I know. They also rustled our cattle.”

Residents told our correspondent that attacks on communities in Munya, Shiroro and Rafi LGAs have become a daily occurrence in the last few weeks.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack but said he had yet to get the full details.

