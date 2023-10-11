Reps adjourn plenary to mourn Sokoto Rep

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adjourned its plenary to Thursday to mourn a member of the House, Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga from Sokoto State. Danbuga…

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adjourned its plenary to Thursday to mourn a member of the House, Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga from Sokoto State.

Danbuga who represented Isa-Sabon Birnin of Sokoto State, passed on in the early hours of Wednesday at a hospital in Abuja following a brief illness.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, read a letter at plenary announcing the death of the lawmaker.

The letter which was signed by Ahmed Abdullahi Kalambaina said the lawmaker died in the early hours of Wednesday and will be buried later today in Sokoto in line with Islamic rites.

Kalu who expressed sadness over the incident after leading the lawmakers in observing a minute silence, said as its tradition, the House will be adjourning plenary to Thursday in honour of the deceased member.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased lawmaker over the loss and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Kalu said the death of their colleague was a reminder that “Power is nothing when death comes.”

“We should remember that we will one day be called back by our maker to give account. Let us serve with care and humility knowing that we don’t own ourselves.”

In his tribute, a lawmaker from Sokoto, Ahmed Abdullahi, described him as a respected elder saying, his death was a great loss not only to Sokoto State but Nigeria as a whole.

