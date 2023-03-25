Over 9800 Nigerians applied for 2023/2024 Chevening Scholarships – UK

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has disclosed that over 9800 Nigerians applied for the 2023/2024 Chevening Scholarships.

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK government’s International Scholarship scheme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

While welcoming the 2021/2022 set of the Chevening Scholars back to Nigeria in a dinner in Abuja on Thursday, the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria said the latest figure of applicants is over 1,100 more than that of the previous year.

“For the most recent applications, 141 candidates are being interviewed across Nigeria out of 9800 plus applications received between August and November last year following a rigorous selection process in London,” she disclosed.

Laing said a Chevening award costs £36,000 on average and partners are encouraged to contribute either half or a quarter of this sum.

“This year, the British High Commission is keen to work with key Nigerian individuals that are willing to work with the FCDO with the aim to increase the number of Chevening slots available to Nigeria.

“Organisations are able to enhance the value and brand of their programmes through association with the UK government’s flagship international scholarship scheme – leveraging the strong reputation and operational vehicle of Chevening with an aim to contribute to workforce development through excellent education for national growth.

She said Chevening is celebrating 40 years this year, adding that the scheme had produced over 50,000 Alumni globally and at least 1,500 of that number are from Nigeria.

Laing charged all the returning 2021/22 Chevening Scholars to be great ambassadors of the UK and most importantly, leverage the networking, knowledge and cultural exchange opportunities that were presented to them despite the challenges of the pandemic.