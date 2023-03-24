I almost dropped out at primary 3 – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has spoken about his challenges as a young pupil in primary school, saying he almost dropped out of school in primary…

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has spoken about his challenges as a young pupil in primary school, saying he almost dropped out of school in primary three but for the support of his late uncle, Omieworio Afeni.

Elder Omieworio Afeni, a younger brother of Jonathan’s mother, Eunice, who died at the age of 87 was buried on Friday at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State after a funeral service held in St. Stephen Anglican Church, Otuoke.

Speaking during the funeral, former Nigerian leader attributed his academic success to his late uncle, saying he stood by him to continue his education.

He described his late uncle as a caring person who believed that the right thing should be done.

PHOTOS: Tinubu hosts Jonathan, other ECOWAS Representatives

APC wins majority seats in Benue assembly

He said: “My uncle was a very caring person. I would have dropped out of school from primary three, but uncle stood by me to continue my education.

“As Christians, we are seen as pilgrims on earth, assigned different roles and responsibilities while we live in this world from which we shall surely depart, once our time is up.

“Even with this consciousness ever present in the minds of mortals, there is always a sense of grief that comes with the death of a loved one, no matter the circumstance or age of his death.

“We will always miss those we love for the memory shared, the time spent together, the legacy left behind, and the lessons learnt from the life and times of the departed.

“This is the unpleasant emotion I now bear in this particular case of the transition, to eternal glory, of my beloved uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni, who lived for 87 years.

“My uncle was a good man, forthright, disciplined, honest, and very accommodating to family members and all that came in close contact with him.

“He was a good family man, a loving sibling to my mother, who assumed fatherly responsibilities at a very young age, and lived admirably as a role model to many in the family and the community.”

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, described death as the end of every human being, appealing to Bayelsa people to show love to one another.

He said the late Afeni, lived a good life worthy of emulation, where former President Jonathan drow his philosophy from.