Over 9,000 terrorists, bandits killed in one year – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, says no fewer than 9,300 bandits and insurgents have been killed in the last one year.

Badaru also said at least 1,437 suspected criminals had been arrested, adding that 363 were killed last year by the military in its efforts to boost oil production in the country.

The minister disclosed these in Abuja on Thursday, during a sectoral ministerial briefing to update Nigerians on the activities and performance of his ministry as directed by the President Bola Tinubu.

The former Jigawa State governor explained that the feat was achieved sequel to the improved synergy among the three services of the armed forces including Navy, Army and Air Force as well as other sisters security agencies.

According to him, the service chiefs have been working in synergy, stressing that this has increased their productivity and translated into laudable achievements in the last one year that President Bola Tinubu took over.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and the Chief of Air Staff are working together as against what it used to be. That has led to productivity and efficiency in their operations.

“In addition to this, we have close collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser, the police, theNSCDC, and all other security agencies,” Badaru told journalists and other attendees at the briefing.

Giving further breakdown, the minister revealed that over 4,000 assorted weapons were recovered from the criminal gangs, adding that as a result of the ongoing operations against oil theft, “most of the illegal refineries are down”

He added, “This (the synergy) has translated to tremendous progress in the last year. Because of the synergy, we were able to neutralise more than 9,300 bandits and insurgents; about 7,000 were arrested while we rescued 4,641 kidnapped victims in just one year.

“We have also recovered 4,882 assorted weapons and 83,900 assorted ammunition in just one year. Among those that we naturalised are bandits that you hear. We have neutralised not less than 20 bandit leaders that command armies of insurgents and terrorists in just one year.”