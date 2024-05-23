PHOTOS: All Eyes on Sanusi at Rivers Investment Summit

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, was the cynosure of eyes at the ongoing Rivers Economic and Investment Summit. Governor Siminalayi Fubara of…

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, was the cynosure of eyes at the ongoing Rivers Economic and Investment Summit.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State had welcomed the monarch to the state for the event holding in Port Harcourt.

He later met with ex-Governor Donald Duke of Cross River State.

Sanusi’s attendance of the summit coincided with the happenings in Kano where moves are being made to reinstate him.

The Kano House of Assembly had repealed the law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone him.

