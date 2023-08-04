✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Top Story

    BREAKING: Tinubu revokes Maryam Shetty’s appointment, picks Keyamo, Mahmud As Ministers

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo as minister. The president also withdrew the ministerial…

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo as minister.

    The president also withdrew the ministerial nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr Mairiga Mahmud.

    Tinubu announced this is a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Friday.

    Details later…

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: