BREAKING: Tinubu revokes Maryam Shetty’s appointment, picks Keyamo, Mahmud As Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo as minister.

The president also withdrew the ministerial nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr Mairiga Mahmud.

Tinubu announced this is a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Friday.

Details later…

