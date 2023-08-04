BREAKING: Tinubu writes Senate on plan to deploy troops to Niger Republic

President Bola Tinubu has informed the National Assembly about ECOWAS proposed military action and other sanctions against coupists in Niger Republic. He stated this in…

He stated this in an official communication addressed to the Senate and read at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Part of the letter read, “Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt. In a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

“Cutting off Electricity supply to Niger Republic. Mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique. Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic

“Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions particularly via social media. Military build up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.”

