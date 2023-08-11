Tinubu attends wedding fatiha of Senators Sani Musa, Ahmed Yerima’s daughters

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday attended Juma’at prayer and wedding fatiha of Senator Sani Musa’s daughter at the National Mosque, Abuja. Vice President Kashim Shettima…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday attended Juma’at prayer and wedding fatiha of Senator Sani Musa’s daughter at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Vice President Kashim Shettima received the bride on behalf of the groom, Dr. Yerima Hamma Wabi, while the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Haruna Bahago, represented the bride’s family before the Imam of National Mosque, President Tinubu, and the congregation.

The Vice President made a request seeking the hands of Alhaji Haruna Bahago’s daughter, Zainab Hanisa Sani, for marriage on behalf of Dr. Wabi with the sum of N200,000 as dowry which Alhaji Bahago obliged.

Similarly, the marriage of Amina Ahmed Sani, daughter of Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima Bakura and Muhammed Sani Bala Abubakar, groom as well as that of Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam (groom) and Hauwau (bride) were also conducted by the Imam before the President and his Vice.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi gbajabiamila, past governors of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, Zamfara, Yerima, Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar, Imo, Rochas Okorocha and Ogun, Gbenga Daniel.

Also in attendance were the former President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...