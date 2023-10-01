Our 2023 Unsung Heroes

Society thrives best if there are people with humanity at heart, those who are concerned with the wellbeing of their fellow human beings and…

Society thrives best if there are people with humanity at heart, those who are concerned with the wellbeing of their fellow human beings and go to a great length to provide succour to the downtrodden, seeking no publicity or reward. Their satisfaction is to see smiles on the faces of those they help. Every year, Daily Trust spotlights these men and women who strive to make life better from their resources, talents or positions.

This year we have been able to find seven of such people – a mixture of young and old, male and female through you, our readers. They are as diverse as what they do.

Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, 35 years ago came to Benue State to serve his country, and since then, he has not only contributed to the economy of the state but provided employment, scholarship and empowerment to thousands of citizens of his adopted state.

Hajiya Murjanatu Sanusi Umar Ringim has used her experience as a divorcee to help hundreds of women faced with rejection and abandonment after being divorced or widowed. Through her project, Bazawara, she was able to bring to fore, what her fellow women face when they find themselves in such situation.

For 33-year-old Yahaya Dogondaji, his passion for technology, even at a young age, led him to become an expert in smart phone repairs. He, however, did not stop there as he helped his fellow youngsters to not only learn the trade but to set up the business. In addition, he has helped hundreds to secure scholarship.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nurudeen Sabo remains one of the rare exemplary police officers still around. Losing his wife to Boko Haram terrorists has not deterred him from giving his best to his fatherland.

The story of Fynface Dumnamene Fynface gives hope that with cooperation, youth restiveness in the Niger Delta can be contained. He has proposed how problems in the region can be addressed and how youths can positively be engaged.

Their interesting stories signify why we must remain in unity despite our different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

These individuals have braced all odds to leave their footprints in the hearts of many. We are hopeful that their individual stories would further strengthen our hope for a better Nigeria, and that with little effort from everyone of us, we can surmount our present challenges and move our country forward.

Happy Independence Day!

