Gov Sule’s eldest son dies at 36

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has lost his eldest son, Hassan Abdullahi Sule.

Daily Trust gathered that Hassan, died in the late hours of Thursday January 26, 2023 after a brief illness.

The deceased, who got married in June last year, was Governor Sule’s eldest son with his first wife, Hajiya Silifat Sule.

In a statement, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Addra, said Hassan, aged 36, died on Thursday night after a brief illness.

Part of the statement reads, “His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan A. A Sule whose sad event occurred on Thursday January 26, 2023, Hassan died at the age of 36.”

According to the statement, the late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, Safiyanu Isa-Andaha, has expressed deep shock over the passing of the Governor’s son and commiserated with his family.

“On behalf of my family, Akwanga LGA and the people of Mada land, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to Engr Abdullahi Sule, his family and the entire Gudi traditional council for this irreparable loss,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, the Publisher of Eggonnews, a community newspaper in the state, Mr Mathew Kuju, has also condoled with Governor Sule over the death of his son.

The publisher in a statement said: “it is with pains in our hearts to learn of the passage of your dear son, Hassan, who was full of life and was committed to achieving what God had set for him in life.

“No doubt, it is very painful when a father has to bury a son, but only Allah can explain such happenings”

“We pray May Allah raise him among the righteous and grant him aljannah Firdausi, and may Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this painful demise.”