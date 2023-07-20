Osun gov takes over works ministry, deputy in charge of sports

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday inaugurated 25 commissioners as members of the State Executive Council after eight months in office....

The governor at the event announced himself as the commissioner for works and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, as commissioner for sports and special needs.

The governor urged the commissioners to work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of the people.

Adeleke, who also told the appointees of the high expectations of Osun people from the administration, assured that his team would redouble efforts to deliver on his election promises.

He said, “As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our cabinet. You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people.

“Above all, my leadership is about due process and the rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability.

“As you are coming on board, the task before us is enormous. We have a duty to turn our adversity into assets. We must re-engineer our economy, generate wealth, engage our youth, deepen our economic base, embrace the digital economy and implement our climate action agenda.

“We are the innovators to overcome our state’s deficit across sectors. I know you are full of new options for the greater Osun agenda. I believe your heads and hands are full of solutions to the governance problems of our time. Bring them on.”

Others who took the oath of office and their portfolios include Dr Basiru Salam, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties; Morufu Ayanfe; Ministry of Science, Innovation and Communication Technology; Moshood Olagunju; Ministry of Youth Affairs; Mrs Adenike Adeleke, Ministry of Federal Affairs; and Dosu Babatunde, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Also, Alfred Oyedele took oath as the commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Transport; Bunmi Jenyo, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; George Alabi, Ministry of Land and Physical Planning; Sola Ogungbile, Ministry of Finance; and Prof. Morufu Adeleke, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Others are Wole Jimi-Bada, Ministry of Justice; Dipo Eluwole, Ministry of Education; Gbola Faseru, Ministry of Agriculture; Sola Akintola, Ministry of Health; Mayowa Anjorin, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation; and Kolapo Alimi, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment.

