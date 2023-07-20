Bail conditions stall release of Bauchi imam, Abdulaziz

Stringent bail conditions granted to the popular Bauchi based Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jumaat Mosque, Dr Idris Abdulaziz, has stalled his…

Stringent bail conditions granted to the popular Bauchi based Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jumaat Mosque, Dr Idris Abdulaziz, has stalled his release from correctional custody.

The court resumed on Wednesday 30 days after remanding the Imam in correctional custody for contempt of court.

The defence counsel, Abubakar Sadiq, submitted that the court lacked powers to continue with the case following a certiorari order by the High Court 7 in Bauchi which directed the Upper Sharia Court to stay proceedings and transmit the records of the case to it.

After debating on issues to release the Imam on bail by both parties, the presiding judge of Upper Sharia Court 1, Malam Hussaini Turaki, granted him bail with three sureties: a district head, a Ph.D. holder and a renowned businessman in the Bauchi metropolis.

Daily Trust reported that Abdulaziz was first remanded on 15 May 2023 in correctional custody for alleged public disturbance and inciting public unrest by a chief magistrate’s court in Bauchi after his arraignment by the Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Alhassan Aminu.

The cleric spent seven days in correctional custody despite being granted bail in the sum of N1 million and three credible sureties in the like sum which include a district head, a serving permanent secretary with the Bauchi State government, and a renowned Islamic scholar in the state.

The imam was released after a variation of the bail conditions to two businessmen and two renowned Islamic scholars by the state high court.

