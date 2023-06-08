Osun APC crisis: Reports that I blamed devil misleading – Aregbesola

A former Governor of Osun and immediate Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the reports in some section of the media that he blamed…

A former Governor of Osun and immediate Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the reports in some section of the media that he blamed the devil and sought forgiveness over the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was untrue and misleading.

He said that he is not in conflict with anyone, stressing his resolve to work with anyone in returning the progressives back to power in Osun.

Aregbesola said that irrespective of what happened in the past, members of the APC must heal and jettison personal gains for the reinvigoration of the party.

The immediate past Minister of Interior spoke at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II, on his homecoming reception after his tenure in the federal cabinet, a statement by his media office has said.

He called on stakeholders, true progressives, traditional, and social institutions who believe in the party’s development agenda to rally members for successive elections.

“I hold no grudge against anyone in Osogbo or Osun. My hands are wide open to work and receive anyone. Anyone who has issues with me has their reasons, but I hold no grudge against anyone.

“It is never my desire to leave any of them, but now that they have gone the way they did, I beseech you, our royal father, to plead with them. I would always wish them well and always desire to work with them.

“Anywhere I am, please be rest assured that Osogbo’s and Osun’s interests are covered,” the former governor said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...