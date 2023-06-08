Ex-Senator Annie Okonkwo dies in US

Annie Okonkwo, former representative of Anambra Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, is dead. Aged 63, he reportedly died in US after a long…

Annie Okonkwo, former representative of Anambra Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, is dead.

Aged 63, he reportedly died in US after a long battle with a terminal illness, according to a family member who spoke under anonymity.

Okonkwo celebrated his 63rd birthday on May 23, 2023.

A foremost businessman and politician, he hailed from Ojoto in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

During his active days, he was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He later defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo was last seen in public when his son, Uche Okonkwo, who won a seat in the House of Representatives, paid him a visit to present his certificate of return.

In a social media post, former Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Services, Dr Uche Nworah, wrote: “I just woke up to the sad news of Agunaechemba’s passing (Senator Annie Okonkwo). Agu was a kind man and benefactor to many. A colossus in community affairs and Nigerian politics. He was a pioneer businessman that inspired many Igbo people in the 80s, 90s and in later years with his positive exploits at Clemco Industries, RelTel Wireless and other chains of businesses. I am a beneficiary of his kindness and the kindness of the Okonkwos. He has finished his race on earth and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with the entire Okonkwo family at this time. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.”

