Census postponement: NPC to revisit demarcation of 6 Lagos LGs

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Lagos Wednesday said it would take advantage of the postponement of the 2023..

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Lagos Wednesday said it would take advantage of the postponement of the 2023 census exercise to revisit some hard-to-reach locations in the state.

The NPC would also use the opportunity to update information on six local governments, which were demarcated between 2015/2016 when the commission was still using analogue methods to carry out enumeration area demarcation (EAD).

The LGs are Mushin, Somolu, Agege, Surulere, Lagos Mainland and Ikeja.

The NPC Federal Commissioner for Lagos State, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin while briefing newsmen at the commission’s office said physical demarcation of the six LGs would be carried out again with the help of the digital technology acquired for the exercise.

According to her, while the commission was well prepared for the census exercise prior to the postponement, the deferment was a blessing in disguise.

She disclosed that out of the one million ad-hoc staff recruited nationwide for the exercise, 5000 who were hired from Lagos had been trained and their allowances paid in preparation for the exercise.

She stated that the commission had also acquired Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) for the 2023 Census, adding that adequate arrangement has been made in respect of the storage and security of these equipment which are being kept in the Lagos Office of the Central Bank.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...