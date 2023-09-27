Osimhen set to sue Napoli over TikTok trolling

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has threatened to sue Italian professional football club, Napoli over a TikTok video it posted on Tuesday. The clip appears…

The clip appears to mock the 24-year-old Nigeria international for missing a penalty during their 0-0 draw with Bologna in Serie A last weekend.

That proved to be the game’s defining moment and was a rare miss from the forward – who has scored three goals already in his first five matches this season.

In the post that has now been deleted, the Partenopei ‘memed’ Osimhen’s penalty miss in an attempt to poke fun at the situation.

The video was met with significant outrage by fans on social media who were befuddled by the decision of a club to use an official account to berate their own player.

The player seems to have been aggrieved by the post, as his agent has now put out an official statement denouncing it.

In a statement shared by Italian Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the striker’s agent, Roberto Calenda, hinted that Osimhen is considering legal action against his club.

Calenda said: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.”

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

