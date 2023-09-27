Kano’s 2023 supplementary appropriation bill scales 1st reading

The 2023 supplementary appropriation bill of over N58 billion submitted by Kano State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has scaled the first reading on the…

The 2023 supplementary appropriation bill of over N58 billion submitted by Kano State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has scaled the first reading on the floor of the Kano State House of Assembly.

This was sequel to a motion sponsored by the majority leader, Alhaji Lawan Hussaini Dala, calling on lawmakers to enable the first reading of the bill.

Recalled that the State House of Assembly had received a 2023 proposed supplementary budget transmitted to the House seeking deliberations and subsequent approval in accordance with section 121 (a) and (b) of the 1999 constitution.

The 2023 proposed supplementary budget became necessary in view of the need to sharpen the focus of the budget to deliver on its objectives by accelerating the executions of priority projects in the State part of the budget reads, the state government has said.

The bill was read by the clerk Alhaji Ali Maje and adopted by the lawmakers.

In another development, the house adopted a motion calling on the state government to upgrade Ajingi Cottage Hospital to a general hospital.

Mover of the motion, Alhaji Tini Lawan representing Ajingi constituency pointed out that the upgrade would uplift healthcare delivery to international standards.

Furthermore, the house unanimously adopted motions on the construction of roads in Bagwai, Shanono and Makoda local government areas.

Movers of the motion, Habibu Ibrahim Kundila and Mohammad Ahmed Tomas, explained that the road construction would boost agricultural and economic activities in the area.

The house consequently adjourned its sitting to tomorrow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...