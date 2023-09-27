✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Mohbad not our patient, brought in dead, says hospital

Perez Medicare Hospital has said that music artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad was already dead when he was brought to the facility, The…

    By Toluwani Oladokun

Perez Medicare Hospital has said that music artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad was already dead when he was brought to the facility,

The hospital, in a statement on its Instagram page, said that contrary to online reports, the singer did not pass away in its facility. It noted that the lifeless body of the singer was brought to the facility on September 12.

The hospital, which noted that Mohbad was never its patient, added that the nurse who was allegedly administering treatment to him at home was not its staff.

The 27-year-old Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

However, the police exhumed his body on September 21 for autopsy after public outcry for investigation.

 

