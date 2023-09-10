Osimhen hits hat-trick as Nigeria whitewash Sao Tome

Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as Nigeria signed off their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a thumping 6-0 win over Sao Tome…

Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as Nigeria signed off their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a thumping 6-0 win over Sao Tome on Sunday.

The Super Eagles were dominant from the outset and Osimhen headed them in front after just 13 minutes.

Ademola Lookman added a second with a neat finish before Osimhen netted a penalty after the break to put the result beyond doubt.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze also got in on the act as Nigeria ran riot.

Osimhen completed his treble late on to cap a sensational individual display.

The Napoli striker ends the qualifiers as Nigeria’s top scorer with ten goals from just five appearances.

Following the win the Super Eagles sealed their place at the top of Group A on 15 points, scoring 22 goals in the six matches of the group.

Osimhen’s ruthlessness in front of goal proved the difference as Nigeria coasted to victory.

The comprehensive triumph concludes an outstanding qualifying campaign for the three-time African champions.

Nigeria now turn focus to next year’s finals in Cote d’Ivoire and with talents like Osimhen leading the charge, Nigeria will head into the tournament as one of the favourites.

