Abdulsalami: Nigerians want changes to happen quickly

Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), a former Head of State, has told the current administration of President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians need change to happen quickly.

Abdulsalami said this on Sunday when the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, paid courtesy visits to him and another former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

This was contained in a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Suleiman Haruna.

According to the Minister, the visits to elders are part of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The minister noted that the fatherly role they provided for this country over the years will continue to be appreciated.

He also informed them of the resolve of the President to return Nigeria to its path of glory.

Abdulsalami congratulated President Tinubu-led administration for clocking 100 days in office and the minister on his appointment.

“The information portfolio is a tough job, having to market the image of the government at a difficult time. The government faced a very difficult situation and inherited many challenges with the economy, fuel subsidies, and security.”

“Nigerians, as a people, want changes to happen quickly. So, my message to them is they should join hands with the government to overcome these challenges,” the former Head of State said.

Responding to questions from the media, the minister noted that elder statesmen have always been known to preach peace and unity.

“President Tinubu is always talking about using our diversity for prosperity, and that is the message the elder statesmen also echoed here.

“Nigeria is a very diverse country, and we should use that diversity positively for the progress and development of our dear nation,” he said.

