‘Executive Recklessness’, Gbenga Daniel’s Wife slams Ogun govt over plaza Demolition

Olufunke Daniel, wife of the former Ogun State Governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has tackled Governor Dapo Abiodun over demolition of her 5-storey plaza in Ijebu-Ode,…

Olufunke Daniel, wife of the former Ogun State Governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has tackled Governor Dapo Abiodun over demolition of her 5-storey plaza in Ijebu-Ode, describing the act as executive recklessness.

Daily Trust had reported that the state government commenced demolition of the 5-storey DATKEM plaza in Ijebu-Ode, in the early hours of Sunday.

Daniel, who represents Ogun East at the Senate, had personally visited the scene for an assessment of the damage on the building.

However, the former first lady in a statement through her lawyer slammed the governor over what she called ‘illegality,’ saying she suffered “unimaginable and huge losses” due to the demolition.

Ogun govt destroys Gbenga Daniel’s wife’s N1bn plaza

Crack in Ogun APC, as Abiodun, Daniel clash over outcome of 2023 poll

In the statement signed by Mr Adeyinka Kotoye, S.A.N of PAGE Law Office, the legal firm said the government ignored court papers “served on its agents on Thursday, September 7 asking them to stop all actions on the building.”

“I want to believe that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was not informed of this illegality. But if he was informed and still decided to use the instruments of the State against our clients, it is nothing but executive recklessness. But we will continue to fight for justice and ensure that our clients,” the firm said.

“This matter began when the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority scaled the building on August 1 without any prior notice. Interestingly, a quit notice was only served on August 31 by the same Planning and Development Authority asking the owner to vacate the premises within three days.

“Meanwhile, Datkem applied for unsealing and regularization of the building on August 2 and paid the mandatory fee of N500, 000 to the Ogun State government. We have evidence of this payment. However, we were shocked and astonished that the Ogun State government ignored the ongoing legal process and went ahead to demolish the complex in the early hours of Sunday. We want to believe the State Attorney General’s advice was ignored on this matter.

“Our clients, as law abiding citizens of Ogun State, will continue to seek redress in the courts. Even when our clients have suffered unimaginable and huge losses as a result of this illegal demolition, we will not relent in pursuing justice in the courts.”

Meanwhile, the government said the plaza “is an illegal structure without an approved plan.”

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Olayiwola Abiodun, said the structure “is illegal as it contravened the state’s physical planning laws.” Abiodun said the structure violated the building codes of the state with numerous defects.

He said several efforts made by the state government to halt further development on site were ignored by the developers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...