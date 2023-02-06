✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Osimhen double leads Napoli to win over Spezia

Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Two goals by striker Victor Osimhen helped Serie A leaders Napoli to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Spezia on Sunday.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half.

Osimhen could have doubled the visitors’ lead in the 61st minute but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Spezia defender Mattia Caldara.

He netted seven minutes later, however, with a close-range header following a mistake by Spezia defender Ethan Ampadu.

Osimhen then made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute with his 16th league goal of the season, a personal record.

