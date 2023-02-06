Osimhen double leads Napoli to win over Spezia

Two goals by striker Victor Osimhen helped Serie A leaders Napoli to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Spezia on Sunday. Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put…

Two goals by striker Victor Osimhen helped Serie A leaders Napoli to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Spezia on Sunday.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half.

Osimhen could have doubled the visitors’ lead in the 61st minute but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Spezia defender Mattia Caldara.

He netted seven minutes later, however, with a close-range header following a mistake by Spezia defender Ethan Ampadu.

Osimhen then made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute with his 16th league goal of the season, a personal record.