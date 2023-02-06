FG urges increased efforts in finding missing TB cases

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has called for accelerated efforts towards finding and treating missing tuberculosis cases in the country. He made the call…

He made the call Sunday in Abuja during the mid-term review of the Tuberculosis National Strategic Plan 2021-2025 and stakeholders meeting organized by the ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) African region, USAID and Global Fund .

Represented by the Minister of State for Health, Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, he said the review findings showED that the Nigerian TB Programme had made significant progress.

He, however, said there were areas the country needed to improve on as it implements the tuberculosis National Strategic Plan.

He said the areas included bridging the gap in TB financing by increasing domestic funding for TB control, fostering collaboration with other ministries, departments and agencies, and ensuring 100% coverage of health facilities in Nigeria with TB services in line with the Universal Health Coverage target.

The minister added that the review was conducted by a team of international consultants drawn from different parts of the world together with local technical staff from the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme and partners.

Presenting the findings from the review, Dr Abena of the World Health Organisation, AFRO region, said challenges identified included deficits in funding for TB programme, gaps in domestic funding of TB programme activities, inadequate human resource for health and non-implementation of the 2018 National Council of Health Resolution on TB reporting, among others.