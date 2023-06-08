Opticians board to tame quackery, sharp practices -Registrar

The new registrar of the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN), Dr Obinna...

The new registrar of the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN), Dr Obinna Awiaka, has promised to stem quackery and other sharp practices within the profession.

He stated this Wednesday in Abuja during a meeting with professionals, management and staff of the board soon after his assumption of duty as the registrar and chief executive officer of the board.

Awiaka said he would improve the regulation of the training and practice of optometry and dispensing opticianry in Nigeria, in a way that the training curriculum and scheme of service of the profession would be in line with international best practices.

While pledging to priotise staff welfare, he said, “I will also do my best to ensure that students in our training institutions who have been at home, some, up to two years after graduation, would be inducted soonest into the profession.”

