Open letter to Niger governor on need for scholarships, employments for first class graduates

We, the Niger State First Class Graduates (NSFCG), extend our warm regards and seek your invaluable support for employment opportunities and scholarships to further our education. This appeal is made with great respect and the utmost desire to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of Niger State under your leadership.

It is with great pride and inspiration that I assume the role of the pioneer chairman of NSFCG, especially during a time when you have ascended to the esteemed position as one of the youngest governors in Nigeria.

This convergence is both emotional and motivational, serving as a beacon of hope for young intellectuals of Niger State like us, who aspire to follow in your footsteps with the necessary guidance, mentorship, and empowerment from our esteemed leaders.

Congratulations on your well-deserved election and inauguration as the Executive Governor of Niger State. We extend our best wishes and prayers for your success in the formidable tasks of leadership and governance, guided by divine wisdom.

The NSFCG comprises first class graduates from various universities who are proud indigenes of Niger State. Our membership spans nearly all of the 25 local government areas, united by a common goal – to fulﬁll the high expectations society places on those who achieve the pinnacle of academic excellence through hard work, exemplary character, sacriﬁce, determination and brilliance.

As role models, we understand the responsibility that accompanies our achievements, and we aspire to make positive contributions to our society, guided by the values we hold dear.

We express our concern that the absence of support for some of us, despite our exceptional merits and academic achievements, may inadvertently diminish the inspiration, value and faith in education, determination and hard work that our society needs.

It is our belief that individuals like us should not be left without the necessary support, but rather, should be empowered to serve as beacons of excellence, motivating others to follow in our footsteps.

Recognizing the need to address this disparity and utilize our potential for the betterment of Niger State, the NSFCG has taken the initiative to raise awareness about our current predicament.

We are keenly aware of the profound impact we could make in contributing to the growth and development of our state, inspiring the public to remain steadfast in their pursuit of education, lofty aspirations and unwavering determination.

In this context, we note the remarkable strides made by other states such as Kano under the leadership of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who championed human capital development through substantial investments in foreign scholarships for ﬁrst-class graduates, alongside Governor Nasir Elrufa’i of Kaduna State who witnessed infrastructural advancements through championing Urban Renewal policy and Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship (KIF) for most brilliant and outstanding graduates in the state.

Permit me Your Excellency Sir to say that it is this visionary approach that distinguishes leaders and leaves an indelible mark on society.

We also commend the Talba Programme, an initiative that provided gainful employments for numerous unemployed youths in Niger State, leaving a lasting legacy of empowerment and transformation for beneﬁciaries and their families alike.

Your Excellency Sir, as esteemed leaders with a genuine passion for the betterment of our state, we appeal for the following:

Consideration for employment opportunities within the Niger State Government for the approximately 90+ ﬁrst-class graduates who hail from almost all of the 25 LGAs who are currently unemployed. Our collective skill set can contribute to ﬁlling existing job vacancies and enhancing the eﬀectiveness of newly established ministries. Financial support or scholarships to facilitate our further education within Nigeria or abroad, thereby enabling us to acquire knowledge and expertise that can be channelled back to beneﬁt our state. Mentorship and guidance from accomplished professionals, enabling us to evolve into exemplary citizens of whom Niger State can be justiﬁably proud of. We aspire to possess the high level of skills and competency necessary to add signiﬁcant value to our state and extend our positive impact beyond its borders.

Your Excellency Sir, we hold steadfast belief in your dedication to uplift the youth, enhance human and infrastructural development, and curtail the challenges of crime and insecurity. By considering our appeal, you will not only empower a group of exceptional individuals but also sow the seeds for a more prosperous and vibrant future for Niger State and its citizens.

With profound respect and anticipation, we remain committed to working diligently for the betterment of our beloved state.

Mukhtar Nasir, wrote from Minna

