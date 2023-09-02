Hardship: Kogi needs economic emergency – Accord guber candidate

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd) has called on the…

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd) has called on the federal government to help the suffering masses of the country.

Usman also said he is set to take over the reins of the state, disclosing that 10 political parties have collapsed their structures and endorsed his candidacy ahead of the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Usman, a former Chief of Naval Staff, stated that the state of decadence across many critical sectors of the state’s economy informed his decision to join the race on a rescue mission.

He said during a recent visit to Kogi East covering 27 districts, “we saw a high level of decadence, lack of infrastructure for effective development and we saw that Kogi people are really suffering. There is therefore the need for a paradigm shift. Ours is to rescue our people from the maladministration.”

He called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state, saying “The FG should do something drastic about the situation in Kogi and they can give it any economic name. Call it palliative, and they can declare an economic emergency in Kogi State. If not, more people will continue to die even before the election.”

