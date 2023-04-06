Oparanozie, Oshoala light up Falcons’ Turkish camp

The Super Falcons camp in the Turkish city of Antalya is in a boisterous mood following the arrivals of top strikers, Asisat Oshoala and Desire…

The nine-time African champions are in Turkey as Coach Randy Waldrum continues preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Oshoala has not played for the Super Falcons since the Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco nine months ago, while barnstorming forward Oparanozie is linking up with the squad for the first time since the Aisha Buhari Cup Tournament in Lagos in September 2021.

Also in camp now are goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie, Inyene Etim and Yewande Balogun, defenders Onome Ebi, Glory Ogbonna, Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Toni Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Regina Otu, Deborah Abiodun and Halimatu Ayinde, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and new invitee Vivian Ikechukwu.

Only defender Michelle Alozie and forwards Jennifer Echegini and Uchenna Kanu, all based in the United States of America, were still being expected as of Wednesday evening.

The Super Falcons have snatched back their winning mentality following the defeat of World Cup-bound Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico City in February, and will be in great mood for tomorrow’s clash with the Haitians at the Emir Sports Complex.

World Cup co-hosts New Zealand will be next in line for the Falcons’ fire on Tuesday, at the Mardan Sports Complex also in Antalya.